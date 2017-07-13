Destiny 2 Beta Preload Now Available – Prepare in Advance

Don’t Blink or You Might Miss the Destiny 2 Beta

Starting next week, gamers shall be able to enter a “world without light.” The Destiny 2 beta is coming for a limited time; therefore, you’ll want to preload the game so you don’t miss a second of the experience.

In order to gain access to the Destiny 2 beta, players have to pre-order. This can be done for any of the systems, whether it’s PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. Another means of gaining access is somehow obtaining a code through a third party.

Unlike other systems, however, PlayStation 4 players will be able to play the game a day early. The result of Sony’s ongoing deal with Activision. After 24 hours, Xbox One and PC users will gain access. Hence, you really want to preload Destiny 2 since the beta ends 35 hours after starting. Why is it so brief? No idea.

As for the PC version of the beta, that will be arriving in August.

Note to PC users: Since Destiny 2 will be accessible via Battle.net, you’ll have to link your Battle.net account to your Bungie account (if you already have one). If you have a Bungie account, it will be linked to your PS4 or Xbox One account. Therefore, when you head over to Bungie.net, you must first sign in through Xbox Live or PlayStation. Then go to Settings -> Account & Linking and add your Battle.net account. Thereafter, you can log in with your Blizzard credentials.

Once you gain access to the beta, you’ll be able to play the following: Destiny 2’s “Homecoming” campaign mission, the Inverted Spire Strike, and two Crucible maps. The Destiny 2 beta launches on July 18th.

Get on it.

The Verge, TSS Gaming