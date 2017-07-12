A New Demo for The Surge Will Be Available for Everyone Next Week

The Surge Is Getting a Demo Next Week

Today it was announced by publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck 13 that their recent action RPG, The Surge, will be getting a demo next week.

The two companies announced that a free demo for The Surge will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC some time next week. At this time, there is no exact date, or any other details available about the demo. It was not revealed how long the demo will be or how much players will get to experience of the game, but you can check out the official announcement on Twitter below.

Can you survive The Surge’s demo? Available next week on PS4, XBox One and PC. pic.twitter.com/2ns2U20BOj — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) July 12, 2017

Deck 13 did however give players a list of key features they can expect within the demo. Check them out below.

Tight, visceral hardcore action RPG combat

Unique targeting, dismemberment and level up systems

Explore a dystopian world full of mystery

Battle an array of huge, fearsome bosses

Loot, craft, and upgrade new weapons and armors

If you haven’t heard much about The Surge it is an action RPG that takes inspiration from the Dark Souls games, and features Warren, on his journey to battle against the megacorporation CREO. Here is how the game is described on the official website:

“The Surge is an action RPG set in a world ravaged by war and global warming. The game offers a hardcore experience, with a focus on challenging, visceral melee combat. It features fresh fighting, looting and crafting mechanics, alongside a unique character progression system. Fitted with your exo-suit and cybernetic implants, harness super-human strength to survive the CREO complex, a mega-corporation that set out to save the world. Enhance your exo-suit with near-endless combinations of armor and weapons, each with their own move sets as you slice your way through steel and flesh to loot, craft, and improve your rig. Salvage weapons and modular armor, by using the dynamic targeting system to attack and dismember limbs individually. From lighting rigs to heavy lifters, security armor to advanced, secretive technology – mix and match equipment to suit your play style and overcome the adversarial and environmental challenges that plague the malfunctioning complex. Take on huge, industrial bosses in a complex gone mad and discover the truth about CREO.”

The Surge is available now for $59.99 USD on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Let us know if you’ll be taking part in the demo and keep it locked to find out when it will be happening.

