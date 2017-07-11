Call of Duty ‘Days of Summer’ Event Offers In-Game Bonuses for Black Ops III

Black Ops III Joins Days of Summer Event Today

Two weeks ago Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered launched as a standalone title and to celebrate Activision began a brand new event called “Days of Summer.” Today Black Ops III finally joins in on the action of this 5 week long event, bringing some in-game bonuses for all players!

This “Days of Summer” event is finally adding another Call of Duty title to the mix, and fans of the game, will receive some much needed relief from the heat. For the next three weeks, Black Ops III will have special in-game bonuses much like Modern Warfare Remastered and Infinite Warfare.

Check out a full list of items that Black Ops III players will receive, starting today!

Access to the first ‘Awakening’ DLC, including multiplayer maps Skyjacked, Gauntlet, Rise and Splash

New limited-time weapon camo and other summer-themed items from Supply Drops

Now if you’re an avid Call of Duty player and already own the Awakening DLC map pack, you will earn double XP for the next three weeks. If you were looking for a reason to get back on and try to earn a bunch of items you might’ve forgotten about, now sounds like the perfect time to jump back into the action!

Here are the bonuses available for Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered as well:

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Playable Turista map

One free summer-themed supply drop each week by logging into the game every Monday

Two free in-game gifts each week by logging in every Wednesday and Friday

New limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items in loot pool

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Playable Beach Bog map – a daytime, beachside re-imagining of the original Bog map

Beachcomber Prop Hunt – a brand new, beach-themed take on the fan-favorite “Prop Hunt” mode

One free summer-themed supply drop each week by logging into the game each week

New limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items in loot pool

The “Days of Summer” event will end on August 1st, at 10am PST/1pm EST. What are your thoughts about Black Ops III joining the fray? Should this have happened right from the beginning of the event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

Source: Press Release