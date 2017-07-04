Cuphead’s Developer Confirms the Game Will Only Be on Xbox One and PC (Possibly Mac and Linus Too)

Sorry PS4 and Switch Players, but Cuphead Won’t Be a Timed-Exclusive

With Cuphead‘s release finally revealed at E3 2017 for September 29th on Xbox One and PC, many gamers on other consoles were hoping that the 2D platformer with its colorful, hand-drawn art would one day make its way onto non-Microsoft console shores. However, Polygon reports today via NeoGAF that those waiting to play the 1930s-inspired cartoon platformer on PS4 and Switch shouldn’t hold their breath.





Following some confusion on the game’s console exclusivity status on the thread, a user asked if the game would be a “100 percent lifetime PC/Microsoft exclusive”? A developer chimed in on the thread with the following statement:

“Yes, this Cuphead game is exclusive to Xbox and PC (with Steam and Win10 versions at launch and a GoG release likely shortly after),” they explained. “There will likely be a Mac version down the road and possibly a Linux version beyond that (unless we lose our houses or whatever). We own the Cuphead IP.”