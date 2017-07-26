Creepy Voyeur Sim ‘Do Not Feed The Monkeys’ Coming This Fall

Be The Weirdo You Always Wanted To Be

Ever dreamed of getting to spy on people as they go about their lives, privy to their most intimate moments? If so, eww. Also, you’re in luck! Fictiorama Studios is releasing Do Not Feed The Monkeys, a PC title perfect for living that creepy voyeur lifestyle.

All judgments aside, this looks to be a rather complex, deeply involved simulation. You’re given access to a wide variety of online data associated with your various subjects. You have only one real rule, which forbids you from interfering in the lives of your chosen subjects. Yet, how could you not? Wouldn’t such an in-depth look into these people’s lives infuse you with the desire to help them if the opportunity arose? Or perhaps it’s better to sit back and watch, after all. How would you explain the circumstances that led to you helping them in the first place?

It’s choices like this, to act or not to act, which serve as the core of Do Not Feed’s fascinating gameplay. Even if you joined the “Primate Observation Club” for selfish reasons (money, purpose and power), said reasons may change over the course of your membership. Do Not Feed The Monkeys is set to release this fall for the PC.

SOURCE: Press Release