Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Stays No.1 for the 2nd Week of Sales

Will Crash Last into Week Number 3?

It’s the second week after release and the Crash Bandicoot remaster has stayed ahead of the competition. And these aren’t mediocre titles either. According to the latest sales from Chart-Track, the old school title has made it ahead of GTA V and Overwatch.

Furthermore, according to the records, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is the first PS4 exclusive to stay at the top since Uncharted 4. Thus, we can confirm that nostalgia levels are high. Even so, the title has undoubtedly attracted newcomers with its staying power. Over a decade later, it’s still one of the most fun platformers. You can discover more in our review.

Continuing on the subject of PS4 exclusives, Horizon Zero Dawn as re-entered the top ten at the final spot. Overall, software sales are going well for the console.

Two fan-favorite shooters also made their way back up. These include Battlefield 1 and Infinite Warfare at no.6 and 8, respectively.

Following Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is GTA V at no.2 and Overwatch at no.3. And as GameSpot has astutely noted, this is GTA V’s 199th week on the charts, likely en route to an unprecedented 200. Following are Fifa 17 at no.4 and the recently released Micro Machines: World Series at no.5.

You can find the full top ten list below. Recorded sales represent the week ending on July 8th and do not include digital copies.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Overwatch FIFA 17 Micro Machines: World Series Battlefield 1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Rocket League Horizon Zero Dawn

What are your projections for week 3 of the UK Sales Chart? Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments below.

