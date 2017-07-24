Crash Bandicoot Tops UK Charts during Splatoon 2’s Launch

Splatoon 2 Launches at a Close 2nd

The number 1 software marsupial has proven that he’s still all the rage. This weekend witnessed the launch of Splatoon 2, Nintendo’s next first-party hitter for the Switch. But thanks to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, it fell short of topping weekend sales.

Crash Bandicoot managed to stay on top, despite its fourth week of release. However, this may be due to the influx of new stock. The game was in such high demand that consumers had trouble finding retail copies, and scalpers even took to reselling them for higher prices. Thankfully, the Crash drought didn’t last too long, and this marks the title’s third time taking the top spot.

Nevertheless, Splatoon 2 sales are proof enough that Nintendo Switch demand hasn’t lost its luster. Furthermore, it seems that new console shipments prompted a resurgence of more Nintendo software sales. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Zelda: Breath of the Wild are still in the top 10. And nearly two weeks after launch, it looks like Square Enix’s remaster of Final Fantasy XII is staying strong as number 7.

You can find the full list of top 10 UK Sales Chart games below:

Crash Splatoon 2 GTA5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Overwatch Zelda: Breath of the Wild Final Fantasy 12: Zodiac Age FIFA 17 Fallout 4 Lego Worlds

Nintendo is still working to meet the demand of its consumers. As of today, however, it looks like the PlayStation 4 is killing it when it comes to both hardware and software sales. Next week may tell a different story, so keep it locked for updates as they come our way. For now, let us know your thoughts on this list.

