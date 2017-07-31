Crash Bandicoot Claims No.1 Spot in the UK for Fourth week

Splatoon 2 Takes No.2 for the Second Week after Launch

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy by Vicarious Visions has performed well in sales for a full month. The remastered classic saw its fourth week at no.1, its second week just on top of Splatoon 2. And although the game for Nintendo Switch saw a week-on-week drop by more than 50%, it hasn’t moved down the list.

Right after GTA V at no.3, we see a break in the top 10. And that break is filled with Bethesda games. Titles Fallout 4, Doom, and Dishonored 2 made quite a climb, reaching spots 4, 5, and 6 respectively.

But the week also witnessed more Nintendo sales as Miitopia for Nintendo 3DS launched at no.7. And that’s as far as the company got in the top 10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Zelda: Breath of the Wild lost their spots, overtaken by Rugby League Live 4 at no.8; this is, apparently, the only other sports title that can beat FIFA, topping the EA game by one spot.

And maintaining its sales is none other than Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, rounding out the top 10. You can find the full list below:

1. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

2. Splatoon 2

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Fallout 4

5. Doom

6. Dishonored 2

7. Miitopia

8. Rugby League Live 4

9. FIFA 17

10. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Some additional points of interest: Horizon Zero Dawn rose to no.11, witnessing a 93% week-on-week sales increase. Meanwhile, Battlefield 1 shot up 24 spots, hitting no.14. Both titles witnessed major promotional price drops during the week.

Will Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy keep this insane momentum going? Of the games on this list, which spot surprises you most?

