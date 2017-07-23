Crackdown 3 Gets Glorious New Gameplay From Comic-Con & Confirms Playable Terry Crews

New Crackdown 3 Gameplay Arrives from SDCC

Crackdown 3 didn’t exactly blow people away at E3 2017. The E3 demo’s graphics seemed a little underwhelming and well none of the buildings exploded. For some, the best part wasn’t even the game but it was Terry Crews’ appearance. Much to our relief, Microsoft made up for shortchanging Crackdown 3 at E3 with a full panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Hosted by Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, the panel featured staffers from developer Sumo Digital, as well as Terry Crews himself. The full panel hasn’t been made available online, but here is a brief teaser featuring Crews’ character:

Terry Crews will be playing Commander Jaxon, one of the leaders of The Agency’s strike force. Which is the major force in Crackdown 3. According to the panel, Crews will be at his over-the-top best and will play a big part in the game.



Microsoft also streamed some Crackdown 3 gameplay for the first time via Mixer at SDCC 2017. The stream was hosted by Major Nelson, with various Comic-Con celebs and VIPs doing the playing. While some of the players were downright awful, it does give us an extended official look at some Crackdown 3 gameplay. You can check out Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) playing Crackdown 3 below:

And you can check out Janina Gravankar (Star Wars Battlefront II) playing the game below:

Stop crime as a super-powered Agent in Crackdown 3’s sandbox of mayhem and destruction. From out of nowhere, a new enemy attacked. Major metropolitan areas were hit with a never-before-seen form of elemental warfare, plunged into darkness and chaos. In the aftermath, the Agency picked-up a hot lead — and now they’ll stop at nothing to find the ones who knocked us down, to deliver a harsh dose of Justice, by any means necessary.

Explore the heights of a futuristic city, race through the streets in a transforming vehicle, and use your powerful abilities to stop a ruthless criminal empire. Crackdown 3 delivers cooperative mayhem and an all-new multiplayer mode where destruction is your ultimate weapon powered by Microsoft Cloud.

Crackdown 3 arrives onto the Xbox One on November 7.

