Corey Gaspur, Designer for Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Anthem Has Passed Away

Gaspur Represented a Great Spark in the Video Game Industry and to Those Around Him

It is with heavy hearts that we bring news of the passing of Corey Gaspur, a long-time member of BioWare. The news of his death came earlier today, directly from the studio’s blog.

Gaspur’s work with BioWare began back in March of 2007. His first project was a collaboration between BioWare and Sega to develop Sonic Chronicles for the Nintendo DS. And after nine years spent with the team over at Edmonton, his list of accolades went on to include Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3 and his last project, currently in development, Anthem. Furthermore, he served as a consultant for titles Star Wars: Battlefront II and Mass Effect: Andromeda, writes Polygon.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague Corey Gaspur,” the BioWare team wrote.

Corey Gaspur was involved in multiple projects that won his studio wide acclaim over the years, cementing its legacy as well as his own. His experience with two of BioWare’s most popular IPs recently achieved him a position as lead designer to head their latest project, Anthem. As of right now, the title is slated for a 2018 release. Understandably, however, that release date may be subject to change

“Corey was a talented designer and an even better person,” read the post. “We offer our condolences to Corey’s family and everyone that knew him.

“We will miss you.”

BioWare, Polygon