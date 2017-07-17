Character Customization Will Evolve down ‘to a Tee’ in PUBG

Create Your Character to Your Liking and Watch Them Die

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a game designed for players to play how they want. So far, though, the customization options are a bit meager. You have a list of presets for character design, hair, skin tones and such. But the player with an eye for detail wants complete personalization. And speaking to PvP Live, Bluehole executive producer Chang Han Kim addressed that aspect of the game.

Devs have previously announced plans to expand the character creation screen. To what degree was a bit of a mystery until Kim said the following: “We plan to give our users much more control over character appearance by implementing Anticto’s Mutable character customization system. Soon, you will be able to design your character to a tee.”

Think of the Call of Duty Black Ops days where players were able to design their logos. Apparently, devs plan to implement the logo customization for clothing. Also similar to Ubisoft’s For Honor, where shield and gear bear your preferred design. Hence, you’ll literally be able to customize your tee.

User-made emblem creation is something every competitive player enjoys because every warrior needs their coat of arms. Beyond that, however, we believe Bluehole will add all sorts of variations for hair, skin tone, perhaps even facial hair when they release the final product.

Other costumes and gear may come later in PUBG. As mentioned by PC Gamer, data miners have uncovered a host of other outfits and costumes that may or may not turn up at some point.

Much of what has been discussed in this article can be found in the developer’s ‘Character Customization’ short revealed near the end of last year.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is set to release later this year for the PC and Xbox One, while a PS4 date remains a mystery. Check back for news and details about the game as time goes by.

Happy gaming

SOURCE