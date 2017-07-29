Cave Story+ Gives Us Another Peek at Upcoming Two-Player Co-op Mode

Nintendo Switch Gets This Exclusive Mode for Cave Story+ in August

Cave Story+ publisher Nicalis has given a glimpse at the game’s new local co-op mode that’s coming soon exclusively for the Switch version. The indie platformer will get a new mode that lets the 2nd player use Curly for some local co-op fun. While Switch’s two controllers that come with the system made it easy to play with a friend on the go, I’d still love to see this mode come to other versions too.





The co-op mode can be viewed below as Cave Story‘s secondary protagonist Curly joins Quote to fight Balrog in a brief video tease on Nicalis’ official Twitter page a few days ago.

Cave Story+ was launched in North America last month with new features such as a few new stages added into the cult classic platformer. Besides that, Switch players will enjoy another patch as well that allows the game to switch from classic to updated graphics and audio (and vice versa) that was in the Steam version.

Nicalis has confirmed that this co-op mode will be added to the Switch version in a free update expected to arrive later this summer.