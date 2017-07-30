Capcom Preparing Nintendo Switch Games in Full Gear after Success of Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

The latest financial report for Capcom revealed an excellent sales report for Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers that went above and beyond what the company had expected. With the market meeting stellar sales, Capcom preparing Nintendo Switch games is now part of the company’s overall production goals.

Takashi Mochizuki of The Wall Street Journal reported that the updated port of Street Fighter II (priced at $40) sold over 450,000 copies during Q1 of Capcom’s financial year. Capcom commented in its official earnings report that the game has “made an excellent start and proved to be a smash hit.”

Since Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers was meet with open arms and great success on the market, Capcom is almost immediately “starting to prepare” additional Nintendo Switch console games to add to its list. Whether or not these games will be ports of previously released titles or brand new additions to the Capcom family has yet to be clarified.

