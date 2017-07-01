Call of Duty: WWII’s Weapon Variants and Gear Variants are Purely Cosmetic

But, Call of Duty: WWII Dev’s Comment Leaves the Door Open For Stronger Weapons

Sledgehammer Game’s studio head and co-founder Michael Condrey took part in a Reddit AMA about the development of Call of Duty: WWII. In the past, some players criticized Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for its pay-to-win mechanics where players could land a stronger variant of a gun thanks to RNGeus. During the AMA, a question about Supply Drops (the game’s loot boxes) rose up, and Condrey replied, ““Yes. All weapon variants and gear variants in Call of Duty: WWII supply drops are cosmetic only, so there are no stat-based variants in play,” Condrey wrote. “We’re also offering players Collections and Collection Bounties, giving a direct path for our community to earn items through all modes of MP and Headquarters play.”

While Condrey’s comment initially seems to be in favor of an aesthetic-only loot box system, there’s still some vagueness in his words. Upon reading his words carefully, one could also interpret them as leaving the door slightly ajar for Call of Duty: WWII’s Supply Drops to offer new weapons in addition to the multiplayer’s original weapons. Hopefully, the upcoming shooter won’t repeat Infinite‘s mistake, and simply offer cosmetic weapon and gear variants to ensure all players will have an equal footing.

Hopefully, we’ll get some bulletproof-clarification in the matter in the next few months leading to the game’s launch. That said, players will be able to try the game when its beta launches in August for PS4 and September for Xbox One.

Call of Duty: WWII will be released on November 6, 2017 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

