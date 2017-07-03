Call of Duty WW2 Never Coming to Nintendo Switch…RIP

The Anticipated Shooter and Hit Console Are Just Not Meant to Be

“Yes or no? Is Call of Duty WW2 coming to Nintendo Switch?” This was the question asked in a recent Reddit AMA with Sledgehammer Games representatives. And they delivered a pretty straightforward answer.

The answer is “No.” And there’s no explanation for why as of yet. Thus, Call of Duty WW2 will only be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. One possible explanation may be that, while many developers are increasing the power behind their games, the Nintendo Switch remains locked at a lower processing speed.

Up until now, Sledgehammer Games has been pretty coy on whether the new COD would join Nintendo. Once and for all, they seemed to have laid that matter to rest. This being an internet age, however, rumors will resume in no time.

Call of Duty WW2 arrives on November 3rd. Before then, the private beta will launch on August 25th for PlayStation 4. To qualify for a code, prospective players must pre-order the game on the PlayStation Store. An Xbox One beta will arrive at a later date and requires pre-purchase from the Xbox Live Store (PC not applicable).

Were you hoping for a Call of Duty WW2 port on the Switch? Give us your reaction in the comments below.

SOURCE, Reddit