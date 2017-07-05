Share This

 

Call of Duty: WWII Zombies Mode Will Be Revealed on July 20

The Dead Come Back to Life in Call of Duty: WWII Zombies Mode – Big Reveal Coming July 20

Some gloriously gory images of Call of Duty: WWII have been circulating the net, and just in time for San Diego Comic-Con. Shared on both Sledgehammer Games’ studio head Glen Schofield’s Twitter as well as the official Call of Duty Twitter account, fans are being beckoned to prepare for what the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII has in store for them, especially in the realm of the undead. Sledgehammer Games intends of making the big reveal for the Call of Duty: WWII Zombies Mode at San Diego Comic-Con in just a few short weeks, when the con kicks off on July 20.

Call of Duty WW2 WWII Zombies Mode

Call of Duty: WWII will be breaking out onto the battlefields this Fall, and the returning and highly-anticipated Zombies Mode will just be another exciting and brutal way to play. We won’t know more about the Zombies Mode until the reveal later on this month, so you’ll have to wait until the 20th for more juicy details on the new mode. From what’s been shared so far, we can expect wither a revamped take on the World at War Zombies Mode, or something entirely different. Hopefully, we’ll be getting the same awesome zombie gameplay on top of celebrity cameos, themes, and more!

Call of Duty: WWII launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on November 3rd, 2017. Are you prepared to jump into the war-torn action and undead zombie shoot-em-up challenges that await? Let us know in the comments below!

