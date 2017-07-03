Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Is 2017’s Biggest Single Platform Launch

How Do You Like Them Apples?

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is the biggest remaster of the year. As of today, it is also the single biggest platform launch of 2017. According to the UK Sales Chart, the game is now sitting as no.1 even beating Horizon Zero Dawn in sales for the PS4.

Overall, Crash Bandicoot is the second biggest launch of the year, following Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands. However, Wildlands was still a multiplatform launch.

Not only is this the biggest PS4 exclusive launch, but it is also a new cornerstone for the character of Crash. Which reached no.1 in the UK for the first time ever. Perhaps this apparent popularity will lead to the much-requested sequel fans have been asking for.

As for the rest of the top 10, newly released Micro Machines: World Series made it in second. Congratulations to that newcomer. Grand Theft Auto 5, unsurprisingly, stays in the top 10 at no.3. Then more of the usual suspects.

Elite Dangerous also made it, reaching no.7. The recent launch you won’t see is the standalone Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, which launched at 32; it beat Valkyria Revolution’s 34th while arriving below The Golf Club 2 in 27th.

Crash Trilogy Micro Machines GTA5 Forza Horizon 3 FIFA 17 Overwatch Elite Dangerous Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Dirt 4 Rocket League

