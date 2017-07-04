Player Steps Behind The Curtain in Breath of the Wild DLC

Freaky Glitch Shows Off How The Sausage Is Made In New Breath of the Wild DLC

Glitches happen, okay? Sometimes a player is minding their own business, exploring a strange new world, when suddenly they’re slipping between the cracks. One player’s experience with the new Breath of the Wild DLC was interrupted when they apparently uncovered an unfinished section of the DLC.

The player in question is a Redditor named Sharkystheshotty. During his time exploring the DLC, he sort of fell through a wall and ended up ‘outside’ the trials. Admittedly, there isn’t a whole lot going on in this enormous empty space. It looks pretty unfinished, like enough programming and design was done to keep it from collapsing in on itself. But how does one find this magical place?

According to the player’s anecdote, he was playing through the Medium trials when he “flew up near the chest on the floating platform and just went through a wall.” This isn’t a lot of information to go on, but that’s okay. Surely, this unlikely success story will inspire countless others to try and replicate his results. Hopefully Nintendo waits a little while before they patch this wacky glitch out of existence. The first part of the Breath of the Wild expansion pass, The Master Trials, is out now.

SOURCE