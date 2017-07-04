Bayonetta for the Nintendo Switch May be Imminent – Rumor

Platinum Games May Be Cleverly Teasing Their Game on the Portable Console

There are many die-hard fans of the hit Bayonetta franchise, which is why we go nuts for anything regarding a third installment. Recently, however, Platinum Games tweeted to commemorate their newly-created Twitter account. Furthermore, the tweet included newly drawn art of the star character.

Obviously, it’s great to see something new related to Bayonetta. But, what really got Switch fans excited was the choice of color. As you’ll note, the red and blue dual pistols mimic the red and blue neon Joy-Con controllers.

Platinum Games isn’t exactly known to be random, although they often seem to be. Bayonetta is an IP many fans hoped would be on the Nintendo Switch; they’ve been asking for it. Furthermore, we can’t forget that Nintendo recruited Platinum Games to make Bayonetta 2 available exclusively on the Wii U. Couple this information with what we have on hand. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime confirmed that Wii U titles would be making their way to the Nintendo Switch. So why not both?

Do you think developers will make Bayonetta 1 & 2 available on the Switch? Or, do you think Platinum are just big fans of classic arcade shooters like Virtua Cop? Let us know in the comments below.

