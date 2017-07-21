PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Sells Another 1 Million Copies in June Alone

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Has Sold 5 Million Copies in Less Than 4 Months

Even with the recent news that the full release of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been delayed, copies of the game are selling left and right. Since its release at the end of March, the hugely popular title has sold over 5 million copies!

If you’ve been following Battlegrounds at all, you’ll know that it soared past 1 million within just a few short weeks on the market, and it hit 4 million within 3 months. Within the past month alone, Battlegrounds has sold over 1 million copies, and that’s just for PC players via Steam Early Access. Can you imagine how many copies this game will sell when it comes to the Xbox One? With the momentum it currently has, selling roughly 1 million copies per month, it’s likely it could reach 10 million or more by the end of 2017.

The last-man standing battle royale third-person shooter, has had one of the most successful launches of the year, which is definitely something Bluehole should be proud about considering it came in as a relatively unknown variable, pardon the pun. If you haven’t heard much about PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, players start the game with nothing and must find weapons, ammo and other supplies in a battle to become the last player, or duo left standing.

If you’re discouraged that it’s a third-person shooter, you won’t have to worry for long, as it was announced last week that the latest update will add a first-person-only server. Battlegrounds is available via Steam Early Access for $29.99 USD and is scheduled to release within Q4 2017 for PC and the Xbox One. No word yet if the game will eventually make its way to the PlayStation 4.

Are you surprised by just how well Battlegrounds is doing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates?

