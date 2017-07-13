PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to Add First-Person Only Servers

King of the Hill with a Limited View all the Time

The wildly popular shooter, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on Steam Early Access. And as the game approaches release, we’re witnessing feature after feature added. This latest one shall be a first-person-only server.

As players will note, Battlegrounds is about the challenge. As competitive as the game already is, a constant first-person perspective further limits the player’s perception. While you can see around corners in third-person, the alternative limits you. Understanding this, Brendan “Playerunknown” Greene updated fans with the following tweet:

Good news everyone! 1st person servers are coming to @PUBATTLEGROUNDS in our next monthly update! #MakeHardcoreGreatAgain — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) July 13, 2017

However first-person has always provided an advantage for lining up shots. At the cost of a wider view, players can increase their chance of hitting targets indoors and across distances. This latest update simply means that will always be the case, should you opt for a first-person server.

Everything said, you’ll have to think and operate more tactically. Eliminating the third person aspect gives any shooter a more ‘boots on the ground’ feel and increases the realism. The fact is aptly illustrated by Arma clan leader Andrew “dslyecxi” Gluck. Simply summarized, a basic switch in perspective can alter the intensity of a game.

The full release of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been delayed until Q4 2017. This makes sense, considering the amount of feature’s Bluehole is adding to the final product. These include, but are not limited to, new climbing mechanics, two new maps, a zombie mode, and a 3D replay mode. Not to mention an Xbox One release. No word yet on the PlayStation 4.

And as Polygon astutely noted, Bluehole releases their updates during the last week of every month. Hence, we should probably expect the first-person only servers in a little over a week. Until then and beyond, remember to check back for more updates.

Happy gaming.

