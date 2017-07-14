Star Wars Battlefront II Has Been Confirmed as an Xbox One X Enhanced Game

Battlefront II Is Officially an Xbox One X Enhanced Title

Last month Microsoft finally unveiled the Xbox One X at E3 2017, showing off its visual enhancements and higher resolution. During E3 many developers announced their plans through upcoming releases, as well as patches for the existing titles in order to make them an Xbox One X Enhanced title. Now, this is what EA has confirmed will happen with Star Wars Battlefront II.

For titles that have already been made, the developers will have to tweak their titles in order to be able to take full advantage of the power of the Xbox One X. As such, Battlefront II will be receiving a patch on the Xbox One X in order to take advantage of the higher resolutions, improved frame rates and the various other visual enhancements. Battlefront II will join the likes of Anthem, FIFA 18 and Madden NFL 18 as an Xbox One X Enhanced title.

The official Xbox website for Battlefront II boasts that the highly anticipated title will be upgraded for the Xbox One X. Now while this has been confirmed, there have been no other details revealed about the upgrade. What’s interesting is that is was already safely assumed by many within the gaming community that Star Wars Battlefront II would include all of the enhancements on the Xbox One X, although it is always good to receive confirmation!

With Gamescom just around the corner, in August, Phil Spencer from Xbox has confirmed that more details about these Xbox One X Enhanced titles will be shared. While all of this year’s biggest Xbox exclusives are already getting upgrades, we can assume that a lot of third-party announcements will also be made in the coming months before the Xbox One X is released in November.

Will you be picking up Battlefront II or an Xbox One X this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE