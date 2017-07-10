Play Endless Dungeons in ‘Barbaric,’ the Grimdark Fantasy RPG Coming to Steam

Enjoy Dark Fantasy and Customizable Combat Options

Barbaric is a roguelike RPG that sets players in the grimdark world of Aldderas. Created by Ignited Artists, the IP offers procedurally generated maps so that players can engage in endless hours dungeon crawling, and the game is coming to Steam.

Appropriately, the world is veiled in eternal night, and players can battle through a beleaguered landscape alongside friends. Choose from one of eight champions and customize your abilities. Each race and hero are unique, offering distinct abilities to contribute to party combat. Similar to your run-of-the-mill RPG, except the combat is inspired by fighting games.

“Combat is the heart of every dungeon-crawler, but where can you find the best combat? Fighting games“ says Game Director Scott Foe in a press release. “We tossed out everything from the classics and borrowed from fighting games to deliver the smoothest, most thoughtful experience in the genre.”

“Great gameplay is paramount to the Barbaric experience, and Barbaric is also the most visually beautiful roguelike ever created. The world has been waiting 37 years for this game,” adds Alessandro Tento, Ignited Artists’ Chief Executive.

According to the press release, combat is very intuitive and requires player skill and strategy. Moreover, the presence of friendly fire keeps you on your toes. And along with the exciting gameplay comes worthwhile rewards. Boss tokens give heroes access to powerful loot. One token equals one item, and since dungeons are procedurally generated, there’s never-ending potential for better loot.

Barbaric arrives for Windows PC via Steam during Q4 2017. We’ll deliver an exact release date and more as the updates come our way.

Does Barbaric sound like a title you can get on board with? What other experience have you had with roguelike games? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release