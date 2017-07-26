August’s PlayStation Plus Games is Headlined By Just Cause 3

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Expect Some Quality Stuff

As the month of July begins to dwindle away, Sony’s blog has outlined what PlayStation gamers can expect from next month’s PS Plus freebies. Just Cause 3 leads the way in terms of big AAA games followed by the Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry add-on.

Just Cause 3 was released in December of 2015 by Avalanche Studios and was met with decent critical reception. It was mostly criticised for its performance on console but has seen improvements through patches and the PS4 Pro’s Boost Mode. Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry was initially part of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag’s season pass but was later released as a standalone game. It focuses on Adewale’s quest to liberate slaves on Haitian plantations.

On PlayStation Vita, Downwell is a vertical roguelike side-scroller than can be snagged for free (which is also Cross Buy with PS4) along with Level 22, a retro style top-down stealth game set in an office building. Over on the ageing PS3, Super Motherload from the Edmonton-based XGen Studios and Snakeball can be redeemed free of charge (as usual).

As an added bonus for PS Plus members, the free-to-play game Dreadnaught will launch its open beta on August 1st. PS Plus subscribers can receive the Ravenswood Plus Pack for free as well.

Not a terrible selection of games if we do say ourselves. Obviously, the big one here is Just Cause 3 and it should keep gamers busy for quite some time — at least until the September games. Don’t forget to add these games to your library even if you don’t have any intention of playing them. They’re free, right? So what’s the worst that could happen?

What are your thoughts on August’s free PlayStation Plus games? Leave a comment below.

