Get the Most out of August’s Games with Gold in Bayonetta

Next Month Provides a Better List of Free Games for Xbox One Users

The month of August may turn out better than July when you consider the Xbox’s new Games with Gold lineup. Four more games, no extra cost, and spearheaded by Bayonetta no less. Here’s what gamers get with an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Our first title literally has players farming in space in Slime Rancher. If you like jetpacking your way across unknown planets and wrangling colorful blobs, look no further. Think of it as the Xbox One’s Pikmin, available throughout the month of August.

Then, if you want to give platform racing a go, you can jump into Trials Fusion. Anyone can move a bike and perform some digital stunts, but can you do so while adhering to physics? Starting August 16th, you can play for free and find out.

And of course, we have Bayonetta (Xbox 360), the action-packed game of elegant Hack and Slash. This represents one of Platinum Games’ earlier masterpieces, with plenty of intense level variation and ways to kill gigantic foes. The blade dance never ends, and it begins on August 1st. Be sure to download before the 15th.

Finally, players can go back to Mars in Red Faction: Armageddon (Xbox 360). This shooter changed the face of THQ’s franchise and offered a compelling story of rebellion in space. This will be available starting August 16th.

Per usual, all Xbox 360 games are available via Xbox One Backwards Compatibility. So if you like any of the games mentioned, be sure to get on that Xbox Live subscription. Either way, let us know your thoughts on August’s Games with Gold.

