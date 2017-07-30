Game Director for Assassin’s Creed Origins Puts Rumors of a Nintendo Switch Version to Rest

Will Assassin’s Creed Origins Make Its Way to the Nintendo Switch?

Since before E3 this year rumors have been flying about the latest title in the Assassin’s Creed series: Assassin’s Creed Origins. Now, even after E3 there are many questions that remain unanswered, including whether Nintendo fans can hope to see a Nintendo Switch version. In a recent interview with Gamingbolt, Ashraf Ismail, the game director, discussed this.

Back in May, it was rumored that Assassin’s Creed Origins would not be coming to the Switch, and although many fans remained hopeful, this rumor has been confirmed. In a new statement by the Assassin’s Creed Origins game director, Ashraf Ismail, he states that the team has no plans to release the upcoming title for the Nintendo Switch. The game will only be released on the initially announced consoles and their upgrades versions (eg. Xbox One X). This is what Ismail had to say, “We’re shipping on Xbox One, Xbox One X, PS4, PS4 Pro, and PC,” continuing, “There are no plans to release it on Switch.”

While this dashes hopes for anyone holding on to the idea that Assassin’s Creed would eventually make its way to the Switch, there are other people who won’t be too surprised to hear this. Many have speculated over the past few months that big titles such as Assassin’s Creed would likely be unable to run very well on the Switch, although this was not confirmed as a reason for Ubisoft’s decision. Assassin’s Creed Origins is scheduled to release on October 27th for the Xbox One, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, and PC.

Are you disappointed by this latest confirmation? Are you thinking about picking the latest Assassin’s Creed game up? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

SOURCE