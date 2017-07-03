Assassin’s Creed Origins Dev Says Size Doesn’t Matter, It’s All About the Content

Assassin’s Creed Origins Size Discussed

While at E3 2017 this year, we had a chance to give an Assassin’s Creed Origins demo a spin and we called it “a great example of how the graphics have gotten better since the series started”. Since the game was announced at E3, some new details regarding the game’s size have surfaced.

Speaking with media outlet Game Informer, Origins director Ashraf Ismail said that while it is difficult to compare different projects, he could confirm that Assassin’s Creed Origins city is much bigger than 2013’s pirate-themed entry Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Havana, which is arguably the most popular entry since Assassins’s Creed 2 and Brotherhood. Ismail specifically reported the following about the game’s size:

“If I compare it to previous games in the past, I don’t actually know the exact numbers [for Origins], but I would say that it’s at least twice the size of Havana from Black Flag. At least.”

Ismail continues saying that while Origins is apparently pretty large, size isn’t really what is important: it’s what is inside that counts. He goes on to say:

“Having said that, I don’t think of the size of the city is what matters,” he explained. “It’s really the content, the experience that you have inside of it. It’s how alive it is. So we filled these locations with quests, with making each city feel unique to itself, why was it important to Egypt.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Ismail confirms that Origin’s map is essentially open right away; however, there’s still an introductory sequence that needs completing first. Further, Ismail also briefly touched upon modern-day parts of the game, which haven’t been showcased yet, in favor of focusing rather on the game’s selling point: it’s ancient Egypt setting. Ismail says he wants to keep the modern-day stuff mostly under wrap, that way players can be surprised by it.

“I would rather have people be more surprised by the experience,” he said. “If [the marketing department] want[s] me to talk about it I’ll be more than happy to talk about it.”

Assassin’s Creed Origins is set to release for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27th, 2017.

SOURCE