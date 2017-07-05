Assassin’s Creed Anime in the Works from Netflix Castlevania Creator

Share This

 

The creator and producer of Netflix’s upcoming Castlevania anime series, Adi Shankar, has already teased his next project: an anime series set in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Shankar dropped the news on his Facebook page earlier today in which he revealed how Ubisoft approached him to “take the world of Assassin’s Creed and create an original story set in it as an anime series.” The Hollywood producer is known for his work on Dredd, The Grey, and Lone Survivor. He has also produced a number of fan projects like The Punisher: Dirty Laundry, James Bond: In Service of Nothing, and a dark and mature Power/Rangers short.

It’s safe to say that this is the Assassin’s Creed television series that was previously announced by Ubisoft’s Aymar Azaizia in March. The show appears to still be in early production. No release date, cast, network, or any other details have been revealed. Fans have been clamouring for the popular series to tackle feudal Japan; might this be the perfect opportunity to do so?

Shankar’s Castlevania series is set to launch this week on Netflix on Friday, July 7th. It boasts voice talent from Graham McTavish (Creed, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey), Richard Armitage (Hannibal, Captain America: The First Avenger), and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica).

The Assassin’s Creed movie starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard came out last year which ended up being somewhat of a flop critically. Ubisoft also unveiled the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, during this years’ E3. It is set in Egypt in the year 49 BCE and is releasing on October 27th on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

