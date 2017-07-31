Ark: Survival Evolved Gets Delayed, Slated for Late August Release

Ark: Survival Evolved DLC Is Now Bigger As a Result

Developer Wildcard has announced that Ark: Survival Evolved has been delayed a few extra weeks, missing its planned August 8th release. It will now launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 29th.

This may come as a disappointment to some as Ark’s full release has been a long time coming. The open-world dinosaur hunting game has been available to play in early access on PC and Xbox One for more than two years. In a development blog post, Wildcard states that the reason for the three-week delay is because the certification process of going gold “took a little longer than expected.”

“We’re deeply apologetic for those who were negatively affected by the delay; it sucks, it wasn’t what we had wanted, nor planned but where we currently stand,” Wildcard reveals on their blog. “We wanted to address this sooner but did not want to make any statements until we were completely sure of what was going to happen.”

The delay has also affected the release of the Ragnarok DLC which will also now land on the same day. The extra development time has increased the size of the DLC, making it much larger than the studio ever expected. The overground of the world is now 25% larger and adds new biomes, a coastal Wyvern canyon, boss encounters, engrams, and more. Upon release, Wildcard is also planning multiple patches for the PC version based on community feedback. The console versions will receive these patches too but at a later date. You can read the rest of the post detailing what some of the patches will bring to the final game right here.

What is your opinion of the delay for Ark: Survival Evolved? Are you excited to jump in and kill some dinos? Share a comment below.

