Doomfist Highlighted in yet Another Big Overwatch Tease

News Story Paints the Breakout of Doomfist

Doomfist has been a part of Overwatch since day one. Part of Blizzard’s ploy involved placing his fist in the first trailer, thereby cementing him in the minds of players. Thus, players have been anticipating him as a playable character while devs have dropped nonstop teases. Today, we received another one in the form of a fictional news story.

According to the report, Helix Security International was breached by what was considered an unknown organization. Guards were shot dead as much of the structure was compromised. After some investigation, officials discovered that the culprit was none other than Reaper. Hence, they’ve all but confirmed that the Talon organization was involved.

In the wake of the destruction, officials confirmed that the purpose of the attack was to spring one Akande Ogundimu, “better known as Doomfist.”

Doomfist reappeared later in Numbani, causing the incident at the Adawe International Terminal:

“After escaping from the facility, Helix lost track of Ogundimu until he resurfaced in Numbani, where he clashed with the newly introduced OR15 defense robots at the Adawe International Terminal, easily destroying them and reclaiming the Doomfist.”

While we don’t know the next move in the game of Overwatch, we do know that Akande Ogundimu has the power-infused gauntlet. Additionally, it seems as if Blizzard is slowly building the hype with a slow burn. But, to what end? Are they finally preparing to unveil the character of Doomfist? Thus far, we’ve had Ana, Sombra, and Orisa–in that order. Yet Doomfist is that character many players have been expecting for quite awhile now. That said, we’ve still had our expectations shut down.

What do you think of the Overwatch news report? Comment down below. If you’d like, you can read the full story here.

