Amazon Has Got You Covered with up to 90% off PS4 & Xbox One Gaming Deals

A Truck Load of Deals for the Gaming Enthusiast
July is quickly turning into a generous month as gaming retailers deliver their deals. For a limited time, Amazon.com is offering a series of deals on many great games for consoles. These include, but are not limited to, games like Metal Gear Solid V, Rocket League, and more for PS4 and Xbox One.
Considering the sheer amount of deals, we’re here to bring you the highlights, which you can find below (Advisory Note: most deals are digital):
Xbox One
- Gears of War 4 – $24.94
- Just Cause 3 – $19.80
- Battlefield 1 – $31.99
- Recore – $19.99
- Halo 5: Guardians – $20.90
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $35.99
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $11.99
- Sunset Overdrive – $7.98
- WWE 2K17 – $30.00
- Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition – $49.99
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers – $11.99
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition – $15.00
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition – $44.88
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – $17.49
- Metro 2033 Redux – $6.60
PlayStation 4
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $19.99
- Journey – $7.49
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance – $23.99
- Star Wars: Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $19.99
- The Wolf Among Us – $9.99
- Bound by Flame – $6.99
- MXGP – The Official Motor Cross Video Game – $10.49
- Murdered: Souls Suspect – $6.99
- Tales of Zestiria – $20.99
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor – $5.99
- Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition – $12.49
- Little Big Planet 3 – $8.88
- Far Cry 4 -$19.99
- Mad Max – $9.99
Remember to check back for more deals, gaming news, and updates. However, if you’re a PC user desperately scouring for deals of your own, you can check out the latest PC-exclusive deals here. Hopefully, you find a game and a deal you like. Considering the list, it may be hard not to.