New Amazon Deals with Triple-A Games for Xbox One and PS4 at Low Prices

Many Great Games Discounted in One Place with the Latest Amazon Deals
We just ended the month of June, a serious month for video games and video game sales. Now, Amazon is leading the charge into July with a new set of deals. Players can enjoy some of this year’s and last’s best games at hearty discounts.
Titles include a variety of Triple-A games, even the PS4 exclusive, Horizon: Zero dawn, at $39.99. Other noteworthy titles include the recently released Injustice 2 and Prey. See the full list of heavy hitters below.
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Prime $34.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- For Honor – $34.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Injustice 2 – $39.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $19.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Hitman: The Complete First Season – $29.99 (XboxOne)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $29.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Prey – $39.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Horizon Zero Dawn – $39.99 (PS4)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $39.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99 (XboxOne)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $34.90 (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $39.49 (PS4)
- Tekken 7 – $49.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Tekken 7: Collector’s Edition – $99.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $24.99 (PS4) – $24.99 (XboxOne)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.99 (PS4) – $24.98 (XboxOne)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $39.88 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Fallout 4 – $19.99 (PS4/XboxOne)
- Doom – $19.88 (PS4) – $16.99 (XboxOne)
- Dishonored 2 – $25.99 (PS4) – $27.99 (XboxOne)
- Mafia III – $24.99 (PS4) – $19.99 (XboxOne)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $29.99 (XboxOne)
Hope you found something worthwhile in this list of Amazon deals. Remember to check back for more such epic deals and gaming updates. Until next time,
Happy shopping.
