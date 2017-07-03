Share This

 

New Amazon Deals with Triple-A Games for Xbox One and PS4 at Low Prices

Many Great Games Discounted in One Place with the Latest Amazon Deals

We just ended the month of June, a serious month for video games and video game sales. Now, Amazon is leading the charge into July with a new set of deals. Players can enjoy some of this year’s and last’s best games at hearty discounts.

Injustice 2 coming in 2017 reveal

Titles include a variety of Triple-A games, even the PS4 exclusive, Horizon: Zero dawn, at $39.99. Other noteworthy titles include the recently released Injustice 2 and Prey. See the full list of heavy hitters below.

Hope you found something worthwhile in this list of Amazon deals. Remember to check back for more such epic deals and gaming updates. Until next time,

Happy shopping.

SOURCE

