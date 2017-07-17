Meet the Members Of “Firing Squad” in the New Agents of Mayhem Trailer

New Characters and Their Abilities Highlighted

Back to the open world of carnage, Agents of Mayhem has returned with a new trailer introducing the Firing Squad – three characters to cause havoc against the superior forces of LEGION. Bask in their teleportation and lethal abilities in the trailer below.

Starting with Scheherazade, she is the enigmatic Iranian assassin with a thousand stories about her past. But there’s only one truth. Incredibly mobile and incredibly deadly, Scheherazade fights with her sword or debilitating knives and has the speed to vanish only to reappear next to her target. If the blades don’t cut it, however, she relies on the exceptional abilities of her team.

Then we have Oni, the former Yakuza assassin. From organized crime to MAYHEM, his quirk is an aura of fear that weakens most enemies before he delivers a kill-shot with his pistol.

And last but not least is the wannabe Hip-Hop Star Pierce Washington aka Kingpin. When he’s not mowing down enemies with his machine gun, he is utilizing the power of music to hypnotize them. Afterward, he does as he pleases.

Agents of Mayhem utilizes teleportation to quickly move units in and out of combat. This way you can let characters heal or match abilities with the right type of enemy. Furthermore, you can replace entire squads on the fly.

Firing Squad represents the latest addition to Agents of Mayhem, which releases on August 15th for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Expect more news on agents and more footage of destruction as we approach release.

SOURCE: Press Release