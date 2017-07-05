Deep Silver’s Agents of Mayhem Goes Ridiculous in New Trailer

Cheeky Agents of Mayhem Go Bonkers with New Weapons and Mechanics

I think Deep Silver has found its niche with the Saints Row series, and I think Deep Silver knows that too. So why focus around a single character, when you can have a whole team at your disposal? Agents of Mayhem seeks to answer that question while maintaining the outright goofiness of those lovable Saints.

Agents of Mayhem’s vision of a futuristic Seoul is ruled by LEGION, but it can be taken back with the help of agents at MAYHEM’s base known as the ARK – a well known territory gameplay device we’ve seen throughout the Saints Row franchise. Machining expert and resident engineer Gremlin runs the ARK’s R&D lab. Terminally positive, Gremlin engages her mischievous curiosity for all machines to create some of MAYHEM’s deadliest weapons, including the Gutterball Gun, which strikes down everything in its path with a barrage of giant electrified balls, and the Cabbit Bomb, which turns enemies into explosive Cabbits (a portly bunny with a sad face). The wackiness of Deep Silver’s open world antics are preserved with these looney weapons, and gives the player the option to dispatch those repetitive enemy classes in new and fun ways.





As agents battle Dr. Babylon and defeat his Lieutenants, LEGION’s hold on Seoul will weaken. Agents can locate and eliminate LEGION Patrols, destroy their supply trucks, rescue scientists taken hostage, or attack and capture one of LEGION’s major outposts and use the intel gained to pinpoint all of LEGION’s other nearby activities. Dr. Babylon won’t allow MAYHEM to carry on unchecked though; he’ll send troops to respond to attacks via Mole Machines, fortify his outposts with sniper nests, barricades, and mines, or counterattack in true evil style by dispatching one of his minions equipped with a Doomsday Weapon!

I wonder if those minions will be similar to the Wardens in Saints Row: Re-Elected. Whatever the backdrop, it’s sure to be a blast! Watch the full trailer below:

Agents of Mayhem is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 15th in North America and August 18th in all other territories.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE