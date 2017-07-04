Activision CEO Says There Will Be More Post-Launch Content for Destiny 2

Activision Wants to Minimize Content Gaps for Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has been met with a fair share of excitement from fans, however there are those who are concerned by the lack of new content. Bungie has recently responded to this criticism and now Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg, says that Destiny 2 will have a better post-release content schedule to minimize content droughts!

Although content gaps are rather unavoidable for online multiplayer games, Eric Hirshberg says he is not happy that they were unable to keep a more continuous stream of content for the original Destiny game. Of course while there are lulls in content between major expansions and events, Hirshberg says this can be improved for Destiny 2.

Activision is already has a better schedule for post-release content, which will include both small events, as well as larger DLC add-ons. The company does not want is to repeat the problems of the first title in the Destiny series. He admits that while Destiny expansions such as The Taken King and Rise of Iron were “great,” he acknowledges that they were simply unable to keep up with the demand for new content. Hirshberg explains that several Activision studios, such as Vicarious Visions, have been brought onto the team for Destiny 2 in order to keep on top of the new content required for the AAA title. You can see his full explanation below.

“I have not been happy with the cadence [of new content]…We got a lot right with Destiny 1, but one of the things we didn’t do was keep up with the demand for new content. I feel like that, as great as [DLC packs] The Dark Below, House of Wolves, The Taken King and Rise of Iron all are, clearly there was appetite for more. One of the things you’ll see post the launch of Destiny 2, is that we have got additional AAA developers from inside the Activision ecosystem working with Bungie on Destiny content, including Vicarious Visions and High Moon. That will allow us to keep an even more robust pipeline of content in the ecosystem.”

It would seem that unlike with Destiny 1, there will be a bit more content in year 1, as well as the subsequent years. If rumors are to be believed there will be monthly events and new content that will keep players interested. Only time will tell. Destiny 2 releases in just a few months, on September 6th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on October 24th for PC.

