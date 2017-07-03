Activision CEO Sees Crash Bandicoot’s Success as a Gateway to More Projects

Nostalgia Is Topping Sales, Possibly Leading to More Games Based on Old Franchises

So Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy just hit no.1 on the UK Sales Chart, proving that the fanbase is still alive and passionate. The reception has been so good, in fact, that Publisher Activision’s CEO has taken notice and may act on the potential.

Speaking with Gamesindustry.biz, CEO Eric Hirshberg talked about the future of the franchise now that the remaster is out. Apparently, there’s room for more Crash-related games in the future. Of course, the future could also include remasters of other franchises.

“We are experimenting with Crash,” said Hirshberg. “We know there’s a vocal fanbase that wanted that to come back. But you never know if that is emblematic of a larger audience or just this niche, nostalgia-based community. So far, we are seeing some real passion for it, so that could lead to other things.”

“Of course, we are always trying to find the next big thing. But our first priority is to make sure we are servicing the communities that we are already lucky enough to have.”

If Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy continues to see strong sales, it could pave the way for a sequel. Just so happens, fans have also been asking for a Crash Team Racing remaster. This could stir hype all across the video game community and could prove to be the single contender to Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We’ll see how long the nostalgia train can last. So far, it looks like great games simply stand the test of time. But who knows. Check back for more news on Activision’s projects. We’ll have more as it comes. For now, let us know your own thoughts on the success of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and future remasters.

SOURCE