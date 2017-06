Anticipated Breath of the Wild DLC Gets Release Dates

A picture is worth a thousand words, but sometimes the words are good enough. During Nintendo’s E3 conference, we got release dates for Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC. And the picture proof is right here:





The two DLC included are the known Master Trials and The Champions’ Ballad. Pretty good deal for $20!

Watch the E3 announcement here (unofficial):