New Yakuza Kiwami E3 2017 Trailer

Yakuza Kiwami Is A New Take on an Old Brawler

Fun fact: The first Western port of Yakuza in 2005 for PS 2 feature the voice talents of Mark Hamil, Michael Madsen, and Eliza Dushku. More than six games in, and the sereis has never went back to using English dubbing when localizing since the first game. While this upcoming remake of the Yakuza series’ first game will be lacking that English dub, we’ll be getting a bevy of new features in this remake.



The new E3 2017 trailer hammers in on how much more gorgeous the HD remake looks when compared to the PS2 original. For those who don’t know, Yakuza Kiwami is a full-on HD remake where the original game’s assets are getting remade for this console generation. Besides that, the combat has been tuned up to be closer to modern Yakuza games with different combat stances and those signature devasting Heat Actions. Besides that, the remake will also have re–recorded audio lines by the original cast in Japanese. Lastly, the remake has a hilarious new feature that is all about Goro Majima, a recurring rival of the series lead character, Kiryu Kazama. Here, the one-eyed maniacal gangster will pop out of anywhere to strike up a fight which include manholes as well.

For those who’ve never played a Yakuza game, it’s probably one of the best Japan simulators out there. Plus, this remake of the first game will be a great place for newbies to begin to.

Yakuza Kiwami is getting a digital and physical release for the Americas and Europe on August 29th.

