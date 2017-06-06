SEGA and Atlus Steal the Show as Yakuza and 13 Sentinels Take Their Place as E3 2017 Badge Inserts

Atlus is known for debuting their new game artwork via the form of an E3 badge insert, but now SEGA has joined alongside them. Yakuza and 13 Sentinels take their place as E3 2017 badge inserts, which will be slipped into all 50,000 attendees and 15,000 public members badges when they grab their badge to the upcoming event at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

While 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was announced back in 2015, its western release was just confirmed as of this morning. It will be the latest title from Vanillaware, the developers known for Dragon’s Crown and Odin Sphere. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life made its big release in Japan last year, and was confirmed for a western launch not long after at the PlayStation Experience. You can expect its worldwide launch to kick off later next year.

