Farm Rice and Fight Evil in XSeed’s Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

XSeed’s ‘Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin’ to be Shown at E3 This Year

Remember Astebreed? Did you ever think to yourself, “Man I wish I was farming rice instead of shooting lasers?” Well, XSeed and Marvelous has you covered. Edelweiss’ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will be coming to PC and PS4 early next year, replete with all the farming and fighting you can handle.

The gameplay is a mix of multiple disparate genres. Players will fight demons using farm equipment, traverse the landscape using a magical scarf and cultivate rice using traditional Japanese techniques. Sakuna being a harvest goddess, fighting evil and farming rice all fall under her jurisdiction, sort of. The developers at Edelweiss have done a fair bit of research to ensure the authenticity shines through. If you’ve ever wanted a more detailed look at traditional Japanese rice farming, this game aims to fill that void in your life.

There’s a limited amount of demo footage captured in the trailer below. XSeed will have the game available in a playable form at this year’s E3. Unlike some of the other quirky Japanese games one often reads about, Sakuna has already been confirmed for a North American release. Curious fans won’t have long to wait for more details about this charming little farming sim.

SOURCE: Press Release