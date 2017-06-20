Final Fantasy XIV’s Latest Expansion, Stormblood, out Today

Latest Expansion Brings New Jobs and the Ability to Swim to Square’s MMORPG

Stormblood is finally here! The latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV has arrived. This newest chapter in Square Enix’s enormous MMORPG brings new jobs, new lands, new quests and the ability to swim.

Players can now take on the Samurai and Red Mage jobs. These are character classes with a lot of history throughout various entries in the franchise. Red Mages in particular have been a series mainstay since the first Final Fantasy in 1987. This expansion also marks the first time that players will be able to travel outside of Eorzea. Stormblood’s content and quests will take players to Doma and Kugane in order to liberate these lands from the Empire’s iron grip.

Other new features include a level cap increase, PvP updates, a fourth residential district and two new raids. One of these will be an Alliance Raid and one will be a High-Level Raid. In addition, players will be able to purchase a couple of level-boosting items if they haven’t played in a while and just want to catch up with the new content. For $18-25 USD, you can complete everything up to a certain patch or just boost a character’s levels. Stormblood is priced at $39.99 USD, with the collector’s edition coming in at a whopping $199 USD. Players can also grab the Complete Edition with all the expansions for $59.99 USD.

