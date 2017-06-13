Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Releases New Gameplay Trailer for Nintendo Spotlight at E3 2017

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Still Coming for Nintendo Switch Holiday 2017

Nintendo started off Nintendo’s Spotlight at E3 2017 with a medley of games before focusing on Monolith Soft’s massive JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 2. We get more footage that shows off some of the game’s massive overworld, a trait that’s been emblematic of the studio’s past efforts, but the big takeaway is that the game seems to still be on course for a holiday 2017 release.

The trailer mostly shows off cinematics of the game that gives us hint of the story and a look at some of the lead heroes and villains. The most exciting part of the trailer for me was when we got to see actual gameplay of those gorgeous expansive overworlds.

It’s not shown, but I hope that we can change the look of the characters with different equipment because it’s hard to get over how zany the main character’s garb looks like. It’s a challenging look that would make Tetsuya Nomura blush.

Hopefully, we won’t see a delay and that the game will still be on track as we get closer to holiday seasons.