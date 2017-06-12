Xcom 2 Strikes Back with A “Massive” New Expansion: War of the Chosen

Firaxis Returns with a Huge Invasion of New Content

Much to our surprise, developer Firaxis is back with more content for the critically-acclaimed turn-based shooter, Xcom 2. Previously, they released three DLCs for the game, all of which came in its Season Pass. However, it looks like a huge expansion has been in the works ever since. Behold Xcom 2: War of the Chosen.

War of the Chosen is the biggest Xcom 2 DLC since The Long War 2 mod, which was free and available exclusively via PC. Except, Long War 2 was a total conversion. War of the Chosen looks like a full-fledged expansion adding new units, weapons, and powers. Hence, everyone should be pretty excited.

“The Goal of the game was to make something massive,” said Jake Solomon, Creative Director, Firaxis. “We added a ton of new enemies, lots of soldier classes, new environments, story, strategy systems–just tons of new toys for players to engage with.”

As any veteran may note, every weapon showcased in the trailer is completely new to Xcom. As are the characters and the new zombie-like enemies we see called “The Lost.” The main enemies, however, are “The Chosen,” three distinct alien organizations originally designed to destroy Xcom. Players will fight against them over the course of the campaign. And after each encounter, they will return with new tricks up their sleeves. As Solomon states, these factions learn from each battle, returning with procedurally-generated abilities.

Xcom 2: War of the Chosen arrives for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 29. Stay tuned for more details and more of the E3 coverage that will make its way soon. Until then and beyond,

Happy gaming