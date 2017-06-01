Newest Xbox One System Update Preview Adds A Bunch, Including Account Controller Linking

Preview Beta For The Xbox One System Software Available Now

Earlier today Microsoft released a new preview beta for the Xbox One system software update that is set to drop sometime this month. The update is only available to those who are part of the alpha and beta groups, however it does look like it will be a pretty hefty update, bringing a lot to the table!

This beta preview update, titled 1706.170526-2218, while limited to those who are part of the alpha and beta groups, gives players a good glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming update for the Xbox One. It brings the ability to link specific accounts to controllers, allowing players to log in the specified account with the press of a button. This latest update, 1706, will add a bunch of fan-requested improvements, new features for Mixer and more! Microsoft has a disclaimer for this beta preview, stating that not all planned features are available right now. Check out a list of the full update details below.

New Features

Profile When a signed out user is selected in the Guide, the e-mail address associated with their account will now display under their profile. When the user is signed in, their account will also display under their profile on Home. This feature is enabled by default for adult accounts, and disabled for child accounts. Adult accounts can disable this feature by navigating to Settings > Account > Sign-in, security & passkey.

Co-streaming You can now invite a friend to combine their game broadcast with yours! Sign in with an account that has an Xbox Live Gold subscription and invite a friend to your party. Once you’ve begun broadcasting your game from the Guide, you’ll be able to select “Invite party to co-stream” from the Party tab. Co-streaming is currently available only to Alpha Insiders, so we’d suggest using the Insider forums to sync up with other Alpha Insiders to test out this feature.

Controller Linking Signing into your Xbox account can now be done with a click of the Xbox button thanks to the new controller linking feature! You can now link an account to a specific controller by opening the Guide, navigating to Settings > Account > Sign-in, security & passkey and selecting the “This controller signs in…” option followed by “Link controller.” From there, test the feature out for yourself by signing out of your account and then turning your controller off and then back on.



Fixes

Windows Sonic Fixed an issue which could cause distorted sounds and audio glitches when Windows Sonic is enabled.

Skype UWP Fixed issues which could sometimes cause the Skype UWP to crash during use.

Mixer Fixed an issue which sometimes caused the virtual keyboard to lose focus (preventing text from being entered).



Known Issues

Party Chat When initiating a party chat session, the “Connecting” icon may never disappear and the party will fail to connect. Workaround: Create a new party and invite party members.

Audio When using Windows Sonic or Dolby Atmos for headphones, you may hear static in the audio. This issue is being investigated by the development team.

Games & Apps Game and app tiles may sometimes not be visible in Games & Apps.

Mixer After dismissing the virtual keyboard, attempting to relaunch the virtual keyboard may fail. When switching games while broadcasting with Mixer, the stream freezes and doesn’t allow the user to close or restart the broadcast. Workaround: Restart the console.



SOURCE