Xbox One S Price Cut Announced Ahead of Microsoft E3 2017 Conference

The Xbox One S Will Cost $50 Cheaper From June 11, 2017

Microsoft just fired off some pre-emptive salvos as it announced today that Xbox One S will be receiving a hefty $50 price cut on Twitter. The price cut will be effective tomorrow for multiple Xbox One S system bundles with the lowest price at $199. Of course, that new price also lands on the day when we will likely see a reveal for Microsoft’s Scorpio price and release date at its E3 2017 press conference.

Xbox One S Price Cut
Besides that, this Xbox One S price cut seems to be a counter to Sony’s own price cut announcement earlier this month with Sony selling a gold-color PS4 Slim for $250 from June 9th – 17th. Thus, it’ll be interesting to see if this new price for Xbox One S will stick now that Scorpio’s in play, or if it’ll be temporary as well like Sony.

Either way, we’ll get more information about the future of Xbox One S at Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference tomorrow.

SOURCE

