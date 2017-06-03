Xbox One Deals Watch: 33% Off Prey, Halo Wars 2, Sniper Elite 4

Our top Xbox One Deals this week include 33% off some of the top current titles

This week, we’ve found some especially good Xbox One deals, with Amazon offering 33% off Prey, Halo Wars 2, and Sniper Elite 4. There’s also the Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition controller for $20.00 off, as well as toms of other steals. Check them out below!

xbox one deals

Xbox One Deals – Games:

xbox one deals

Xbox One Deals – Hardware:

That’s it for our Xbox One deals this week! Be sure to check out our PS4 deals and upcoming Windows PC deals tomorrow as well.

