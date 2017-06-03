Xbox One Deals Watch: 33% Off Prey, Halo Wars 2, Sniper Elite 4

Our top Xbox One Deals this week include 33% off some of the top current titles
This week, we’ve found some especially good Xbox One deals, with Amazon offering 33% off Prey, Halo Wars 2, and Sniper Elite 4. There’s also the Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition controller for $20.00 off, as well as toms of other steals. Check them out below!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Prey – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Halo Wars 2 – $37.30 ($22.50 Off)
- Sniper Elite 4 – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Abzu – $11.54 ($8.45 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($11.50 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $35.99 ($24.00 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($12.50 Off)
- Hitman The Complete First Season – $47.30 ($12.50 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($21.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $42.00 ($18.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $ ($25.50 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($11.50 Off)
- Battlefield 1 – $ ($22.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $38.99 ($21.00 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ ($43.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $29.39 ($30.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $ ($26.50 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $ ($16.74 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $28.42 ($31.50 Off)
- Mafia III – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition – $18.00 ($22.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $39 ($20.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($11.98 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – $9 ($13.80 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($22.00 Off)
- Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition – $39.96 ($20.03 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($15.50 Off)
- NHL 17 – $29.25 ($10.50 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $ ($15.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $20.90 ($19.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.00 Off)
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND – $ ($28.00 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.98 ($15.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 807 3.5mm Headset – $19.99 ($25.99 Off)
- Sades AW50 Headset – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($56.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $ ($60.04 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $54.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Dawn Shadow Special Edition – $56.10 ($13.89 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Stealth 420X+ Fully Wireless Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $ Save ($38.23 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $88.99 ($70.96 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Xbox One 1TB Console – Tom Clancy’s The Division Bundle – $($75.00 Off)
That's it for our Xbox One deals this week!