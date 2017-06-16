Xbox One Deals: Massive 50% off Battlefield 1, Mass Effect: Andromeda, & Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One Deals: Whopping 50% off Battlefield 1, Mass Effect: Andromeda, & Grand Theft Auto V
The madness that is of E3 has ended which means our Amazon deals are due. Starting off for the weekend is our Xbox One deals which, this time, Amazon is offering a whopping 50% off Mass Effect: Andromeda, Battlefield 1, and Grand Theft Auto V. It doesn’t end there though, so be sure to check the full list of goodies on sale below!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Prey – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – $96 ($30.03 Off)
- Abzu – $ ($4.74 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($20.00 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Hitman The Complete First Season – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($26.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $34.85Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($11.65 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $38.95 ($21.04 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ ($43.32 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $ ($26.59 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $ ($26.11 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $ ($16.74 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($13.62 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – $31.97 ($8.02 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Battlefield 1 – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $ ($20.11 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($15.70 Off)
- NHL 17 – $33 ($10.66 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $ ($11.12 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $ ($15.76 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $24.59 ($35.40 Off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $17.99 ($22.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($71.01 Off)
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND – $ ($29.55 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.98 ($15.01 Off)
- Just Dance 2017 – $00 ($22.99 Off)
- Guitar Hero Live Supreme Party Edition 2 Pack Bundle – $ ($30.44 Off)
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered – $ ($21.96 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 807 3.5mm Headset – $19.99 ($25.99 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($56.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $99 ($75.00 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $55.88 ($19.11 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Dawn Shadow Special Edition – $ ($13.61 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Stealth 420X+ Fully Wireless Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $ ($34.50 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $999 ($59.96 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $22.99 ($14.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.99 ($7.00 Off)
That’s it for our Xbox One deals this week! Be sure to check back tomorrow for our PS4 deals as well as PC deals on Sunday.