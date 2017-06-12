Xbox E3 Exclusives That Are Actually Coming to the PS4

A List of Games Also Coming to the PS4 at Some Point or Another

Yesterday, Microsoft revealed a myriad of new titles alongside their new powerhouse console. However, the overused phrase, ‘console launch exclusive,’ may have caused a bit of confusion for gamers. You may think many or all of the games revealed at Xbox E3 are console exclusives. That’s not true, and you are forgiven.

In reality, Microsoft’s phrase meant timed exclusivity or exclusive marketing rights. Many of the best games revealed will also be arriving for the PS4 at a yet undisclosed date. You can find these games in the list below. Again, if you were confused, it certainly didn’t help that Xbox E3 featured every game with the voiceover saying “exclusive.”

PLAYER UNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds

The King of the Hill shooter by PLAYERUNKNOWN a.k.a Brendan Green of Bluehole was a cornerstone of the conference, utilizing the stunning graphics of the Xbox One X. As one of the most popular games on Steam and one of the most streamed, it gives the Xbox One a lot of pull. However, we can expect this title on the PS4 later on. So if you’re dying to play this game, you can probably afford to wait.

Metro Exodus

The folks over at 4A Games have gone on record saying they won’t adhere to console exclusivity. Thus, despite the mix-up, the game will actually arrive for PS4 and Xbox One at the same time. Considering how stunning and fun the game looks, this must be a relief to many PS4 users. Learn more about the game here.

BioWare’s ‘Anthem’

The other breathtaking IP from Microsoft’s conference, Anthem is BioWare’s next major project. As a title focused on multiplayer, it operates within a seamless open world as players battle in co-op gameplay. This is a game Xbox seems to have exclusive marketing rights for, just like Sony with Destiny. While Anthem may have exclusive content for the Xbox One, there’s no indication it won’t see a multiplatform release.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

ArcSystemWorks has arrived to deliver one of the best Dragon Ball experiences for console gaming. When it comes to 2D, fans are excited for their hand in Dragon Ball FighterZ. This, too, will arrive for the PS4 despite it’s showing for Xbox.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

The original Life is Strange just went free on the PlayStation Store. So, it was already hard to imagine one of Dontnod’s most popular franchises suddenly going exclusive. The prequel will arrive in three episodes, with the first arriving simultaneously for Xbox One and PS4. Look forward to more info on the game as time goes by.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

It’s Assassin’s Creed and Ubisoft we’re talking about. No, we didn’t assume you thought this was an Xbox exclusive. We just like to cover all our bases. The game will actually arrive for the PS4 on October 27, before the Xbox One. That’s not to say the game won’t look downright stunning on the new Xbox One X.

More Games to arrive on PS4 and Xbox One

–Code Vein

–Shadow of War

– Conan Exiles

– Black Desert Online

The whole timed-exclusivity thing is strange coming from Microsoft, considering what chief Phil Spencer said awhile back. But, everyone is doing it. All these games listed from Xbox E3 will either see release on one console first or exclusive additional content. The point here is clarity. PS4 users can rest easy knowing they won’t miss out on the greatest incoming games.

Stay tuned for more E3 coverage as the news comes our way. For now, any thoughts on this list? Let us know in the comments below.

