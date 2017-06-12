Xbox Design Lab Adds Even More Customization Options

Xbox Design Lab Just Got Better

The ability to design and make your own Xbox One wireless controller through Xbox Design Lab has been a roaring success for Microsoft, and today the team announced that even more customization options are available starting today.

The Design Lab team has been listening to fan feedback over the last year and the service now offers over “a billion design combinations to choose from.” In today’s expansion, 4 new colours are being added including Ink Blue, Mineral Blue, Sierra Brown, and Desert Tan. 11 new thumbstick colours have been added as well such as Zest Orange, Robot White, and Ash Gray. There’s also options for metallic D-pads and black rubberized grips on the backside of the controller. Sounds awesome!

Today’s announcement also brings the service to the U.K., France, and Germany in addition to the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Additional European countries can expect the program to launch sometime during the Summer.

Customized controllers from Xbox Design Lab typically begin at $79.99 USD with the price going up if you add extra features. Between now and June 19th, you can add free engravings to your controller.

How do you plan on designing your Xbox One controller? Click here to visit Xbox Design Lab and then post your creations in the comments for everyone to see.

SOURCE: Xbox Wire