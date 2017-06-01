Splinter Cell Conviction & Advanced Warfighter Coming to Xbox Backwards Compatibility

At Some Point in the Future

Two more great games will arrive for Xbox Backwards Compatibility. We know this thanks to a slip up on Xbox’s blog post. During their Tom Clancy Spotlight Sale, they declared Splinter Cell: Conviction and Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter were part of the Backwards Compatible library.

At least we believe it was a slip-up because the blog post quickly deleted that part. Thanks to NeoGaf, we have a record of the statement:

“Or if you’d prefer to play some of the modern classic Tom Clancy games, available on Xbox 360 and Xbox One through Backward Compatibility, Splinter Cell: Conviction and Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter are also discounted up to 67% off!”

An edit was later made to Xbox’s blog post, and we received the following:

“We incorrectly listed a few games as supporting Backward Compatibility on Xbox One. This was in error. We’ve updated the story below and apologize for the confusion.”

Though the games are not on Xbox Backwards Compatibility, the edit doesn’t spare a word to say they won’t come. Sounds like they simply jumped the gun on the official announcement.

Everyone slips up; this just means we get the good news early. Splinter Cell and Advanced Warfighter are two Clancy games that stand the test of time. Now that they’re moving over to the Xbox One, they’ll just become more unforgettable.

Did you own either of these games for previous consoles? Let us know in the comments below. And be sure to check back for news and updates on Backwards Compatible games as they come our way.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE, SOURCE